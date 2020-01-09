Sons & Daughters Of Italy Choose 2019 Distinguished Citizen Of The Year Award Recipients

The Ocean City Lodge of the Sons and Daughters of Italy has awarded its 2019 Distinguished Citizens of the Year award to Sal and Mary Castorina of Frankford, Del. The couple was honored for years of significant contributions to the local community, including mentoring students, providing food for needy families and local food pantries and playing leadership roles in the Sons and Daughters of Italy and the Knights of Columbus Council in Ocean City. Submitted Photos