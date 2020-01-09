Delmarva Public Radio Receives Award From Community Foundation Of Eastern Shore

Delmarva Public Radio (DPR) recently earned a $1,000 award from the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore as part of the foundation’s (CFES’s) “The Shore Gives More” Giving Tuesday campaign. The Salisbury University-owned public radio group earned more than $3,000 via 57 donor gifts.