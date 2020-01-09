Open Houses Of The Week – January 10, 2020

by

SELBYVILLE
30068 Sanctuary Dr
The Overlook
Tues-Sat 10-5
Sun-Mon 12-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
Bayfront Community
NV Homes
302-988-2185

WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
9800-32 Mooring View Lane
Fri-Sun 11-5
New Construction
Townhomes
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814

FRANKFORD
The Estuary
Islander Beach Rd
Fri-Sun Noon-4
New Construction
Model Homes
Woods/Pond Lots
Many Amenities
Ryan Homes
302-321-9194