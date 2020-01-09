Phony Trips To ER

OCEAN CITY — A Grasonville, Md. man was arrested last week after first getting arrested for refusing to leave a downtown bar and then causing multiple false alarms requesting medical transport to the hospital from his holding cell.

Around 12:45 a.m. last Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were flagged down by bar security staff at a nightclub on 17th Street seeking assistance with two individuals who had been removed and refused to leave. Officers intercepted one of the suspects, told him he had been asked to leave and the suspect complied voluntarily.

However, OCPD officers located the second suspect, William Daisey, 33, of Grasonville, Md., leaning against the building and refusing to leave, according to police reports. The officer advised Daisey he was being detained for trespassing and repeatedly asked him for identification. At that point, the officers reportedly told Daisey he was not under arrest, and if he merely provided his information, he would be free to leave. Daisey was ultimately arrested for hindering an investigation.

According to police reports, Daisey spoke to the transport officer during the entire trip from 17th Street to 65th Street, at different times calling the officer names in an expletive-laced tirade. The transport officer noted in the report Daisey was visibly intoxicated, he showed no signs of illness or any physical problems or acute medical issues.

According to police reports, once at the booking facility, Daisey was uncooperative and provided only basic information before being put in a holding cell. Throughout the process, Daisey continued to show no signs of any ailment or illness. However, not long after he was placed in a cell, Daisey told officers he was having an allergic reaction and could not breathe, according to police reports.

Ocean City EMS was called to evaluate Daisey. Prior to the arrival of Ocean City EMS, Daisey appeared calm and his breathing appeared to be normal. However, when Ocean City EMS arrived on the scene, he began taking rapid, shallow breaths as if he was having a reaction of sorts and was having trouble breathing. When the paramedics were in his cell, Daisey appeared to be hyperventilating. However, when the paramedics left the cell to retrieve a stretcher, Daisey’s breathing was effective, clear and back to normal, according to police reports.

Daisey was ultimately taken to Atlantic General Hospital via ambulance, but was not admitted and was returned to the booking facility a short time later. Daisey was placed back into his cell, but a short time later contacted the front desk via the intercom system and advised he was having another allergic reaction and required emergency services.

Ocean City EMS was again summoned to the public safety building and paramedics found him sleeping in his cell with no apparent illnesses. When awoken, Daisey at first refused treatment, but then advised he needed to go back to the hospital. As paramedics wheeled Daisey out on a stretcher, he reportedly launched into an expletive-laced tirade at nearby officers.

It became apparent there was nothing physically wrong with Daisey and he was verbally abusing the officers and causing false calls to Ocean City EMS.

NYE Trespassing Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Delaware man was arrested last week after first getting kicked out of midtown nightclub on New Year’s Eve then allegedly scrapping with police attempting to arrest him.

Around 11:30 p.m. last Tuesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to 49th Street for a reported disorderly male who refused to leave the premises. Bar security staff advised the officers the suspect, later identified as Guillermo Aguayo, 23, of Magnolia, Del., had been disturbing other patrons and had been asked to leave the premises, but refused to leave.

When officers arrived, bar security staff issued a trespass warning to Aguayo in the officers’ presence and he was asked again to leave. At first, Aguayo complied and walked to the end of the establishment’s property, then turned around and walked back toward the bar’s entrance.

The officers intercepted Aguayo as he approached the establishment and attempted to take him into custody for trespassing. However, Aguayo cocked his arm back and attempted to strike one of the OCPD officers. The officer avoided the strike, and with the help of another officer, got Aguayo’s arms behind his back and took him to his knees, according to police reports.

Aguayo continued to resist, tensing his arms and attempting to prevent the officers’ from taking him into custody. He was ultimately subdued and was charged with assault, resisting arrest and trespassing.

Downtown Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested on multiple charges last week after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend on a downtown street.

Last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on patrol downtown was dispatched to the area of 6th Street and Baltimore Avenue for a reported 911 call hang-up. Dispatchers advised the office a woman had called 911 and whispered she needed help before hanging up.

The officer arrived on scene and observed a female victim flag him down. The victim was sitting on a brick wall with a suspect later identified as Burt Foskey, 41, of Ocean City. According to police reports, the victim told the officer she and Foskey had been drinking beer at a downtown bar before Foskey started drinking cinnamon whiskey shots.

The victim reportedly told police Foskey “can’t drink liquor” because he becomes violent. The couple left the bar and walked north when Foskey reportedly told the victim he was going to utilize his municipal bus pass. The victim continued walking north because she did not have a bus pass.

According to police reports, the victim was walking when she heard loud footsteps from behind. Foskey reportedly punched the victim on her right back side, knocking the wind out of her. The victim reportedly told police Foskey then grabbed her and pinched her arm.

The victim told police she called 911 in hushed tones because she did not want Foskey to hear. The victim also told police she saw people inside a residence on Baltimore Avenue and hoped someone from the building would intercede and keep her safe from Foskey, according to police reports.

When interviewed about the incident, Foskey told police he and the victim had been drinking a couple of beers and then had walked north on the Boardwalk, and that he did not know why she had called 911. At that point, OCPD officers attempted to arrest Foskey, but he tensed up and resisted their efforts, reportedly telling one officer “I don’t want to fight you, man.” When the officer attempted to search Foskey, he continued to resist and tense his body and at one point attempted to walk away from them.

Foskey continued to yell loudly throughout the arrest process even after being told to stop yelling at least 18 times, according to police reports.

At that point, Foskey started to yell at the victim as well. Meanwhile, a group of people from the residence on Baltimore Avenue had come out on the porch to watch the incident unfold. According to police reports, the group had been enjoying a high school reunion before the incident began to unfold out on the street. All in all, Foskey was charged with multiple counts of assault, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and failure to obey a lawful order.