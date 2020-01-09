28th/127th St. Pit & Pub
410-289-2020
443-664-7482
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
127th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Wednesdays:
DJ Wax (28th St.)
Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St., Berlin
Mondays:
Earl Beardsley
Tuesdays:
Bob Miller on Piano
Buxy’s Salty Dog/
Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Jan. 10:
Muskrat Lightning
Clarion Hotel
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Hwy.
Ocean Club:
Friday & Saturday,
Jan. 10 & 11:
First Class
Fridays & Saturdays:
DJ Dusty
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Jan. 10:
Darin Engh
Wednesday, Jan. 15:
Chris Button
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Jan. 10:
DJ Hook
Saturday, Jan. 11:
DJ Adam Dutch
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120
11601 Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Jan. 10:
Kevin Poole 3 p.m., DJ Wiz 6 p.m.
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rte. 611, West OC
TBA
Harpoon Hanna’s
302-539-3095
Rt. 54 & The Bay, Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Jan. 10:
Dave Hawkins,
The Chest Pains
Thursday, Jan. 16:
Kevin Poole
Hooters
410-213-1841
12513 Ocean Gateway, Rte. 50, West OC
Friday, Jan. 10:
TBA
Johnny’s Pizza & Pub
410-723-5600
Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE
Wednesdays:
Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Jan. 10:
Beats By Jeremy
Saturday, Jan. 11:
Andrew Robear
Mondays:
Karaoke W/ Jeremy
Wednesdays:
Beats By Skyler
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Smitty McGee’s
302-436-4716
37234 Lighthouse Rd., West Fenwick Ireland, DE
Thursdays
& Fridays:
Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday
& Saturday,
Jan. 10 & 11: Live DJs