Commercial Redevelopment Eyed For Berlin Intersection; Planning Commission Gives Rezoning Favorable Nod BERLIN – The Berlin Planning Commission gave a favorable recommendation to a zoning change that will allow for more commercial development near the intersection of routes 818 and 50.On Wednesday, the commission voted unanimously to support a request to reclassify 26 acres of industrially zoned property on the north side of Route 50 as B-2….

Officials Explain Why Sunfest Pushed Back To October OCEAN CITY — One of the most significant changes from the closed session meetings addressing an unsanctioned motorized event is moving the signature Sunfest event to the first weekend in October this fall.Following a spirited Mayor and Council meeting after another troublesome unsanctioned motorized special event last September, resort officials promised everything was on the…

Beach Stands Auctions Bring Revenue Increase To OC OCEAN CITY — The beach equipment rental business remains lucrative, judging by the results of a recent auction of the parcels in the downtown area.During Monday's Ocean City Mayor and Council meeting, City Clerk Diana Chavis announced the results of December's beach equipment rental parcels in the downtown area south of 27th Street. The town's…