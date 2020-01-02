BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s unbeaten varsity wrestling team looks to keep the momentum going this weekend when it competes in the prestigious Iron Horse Duals tournament.

The Seahawks cruised through the early part of the season, starting with an impressive team win in the Rough Rider Tournament. Decatur then blanked Mardela, 83-0, in their first conference match of the season, followed by a sweep in a dual meet with Kent County and Cambridge-South Dorchester. The Seahawks beat Kent County, 77-6, and Cambridge-South Dorchester, 75-4.

Next up is the prestigious Iron Horse Duals at C. Milton Wright High School on Friday and Saturday, featuring some of the top high school programs in the region. Last year, Decatur finished third overall as a team at the Iron Horse Duals, going 7-1 during the tournament. Five Decatur wrestlers, including some of the key members of this year’s team, went unbeaten during the tournament last year and took first in their respective weight classes.