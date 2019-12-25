Worcester Prep Lower School Visit With Santa & Donate Gifts To Diakonia

Worcester Prep Lower School students, from Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 5, eagerly lined up Dec. 16 to visit with Santa and give gifts to those in need at Diakonia. Hundreds of gifts were donated to Diakonia’s two homeless shelters that provide emergency and transitional housing, food services and counseling for their guests.  Pictured with Santa are first graders Olivia Mason, Maximus Farrell, Darius Jones and Sloane Smith. Submitted Photos