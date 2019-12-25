Surfrider Foundation OC Give Presentation At DWC Meeting

Members from the Surfrider Foundation of Ocean City gave a presentation at a recent meeting of the Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County (DWC).  The next meeting will be on Jan. 20, 2020 at the Ocean Pines Community Center at 9:30 a.m. Pictured, from left, are Surfrider Foundation’s Jane Robinson, Leah Fuller and Bonnie Preziosi and DWC VP Harriet Batis.