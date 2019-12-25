Ocean Pines Anglers Hold 2019 Angler Of The Year Awards

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club presented its 2019 Angler of the Year Awards at the December meeting. Winners were Bruce Polley, bluefish 24 ½ inches; Budd Heim and Kevin Welkner, tie, tautog 17 inches; Budd Heim, flounder, 24 inches; Dave Rippy, weakfish, 21 inches; Tom Nelson, black drum, 27 ¾ inches; Budd Heim, sheepshead, 22 ¾ inches;  Becky Clark, large-mouth bass, 29 inches; and Walter Klein, freshwater trout, 15 inches. Pictured, from, left, are Rippy, Nelson and Heim.