BERLIN- After starting the season with three straight wins, Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team has now dropped two straight to close out the first portion of the season with a 3-2 mark.

The Seahawks were perfect through the first three games, beating Kent Island in overtime in the opener, followed by wins over Snow Hill and Washington. Last week, however, the tables turned somewhat against Decatur with a pair of losses to tough Bayside South teams.

The Seahawks fell to Crisfield, 78-53, at home last Tuesday. Decatur then lost a tough one to Worcester County rival Pocomoke on Thursday by nearly the same score at 79-56. The Seahawks played its opener on Thursday in the Governor’s Challenge holiday tournament against Georgetown Day in a game played to late to be included in this edition.

Decatur will play its second game in the Governor’s Challenge on Friday. After that, the schedule really ramps up after the holiday break with a home game against Wicomico on January 7, followed by other conference games against Mardela and Bennett.