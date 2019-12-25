Things I Like – December 27, 2019

Not working the day after Christmas

Pulling off huge surprises on my kids

NFL on Saturdays

Catered office lunches

Joe Burrow’s Heisman speech

Checking out the new stuff with a phone upgrade

Amazon Prime’s quick and free shipping to the rescue

A positive end to an up-and-down day

Short work weeks

Christmas chorus concerts

When cheap seats have good views

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.