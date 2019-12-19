BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team’s early season losing streak hit four last week including a tough loss to Gunston on the road last Friday.

The Mallards opened the season with an 83-40 win over St. Thomas More, but have since dropped four straight including two at the Tip-Off Classic. Back in Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) action last Wednesday, the Mallards faced old rival Saints Peter and Paul at home and fell to the Sabres, 52-38.

The streak continued last Friday with a tough loss to Gunston on the road. Worcester trailed 8-6 after one quarter, but rallied in the second to take a 20-18 lead into halftime. Worcester continued to build its lead through the third quarter, which finished with the Mallards ahead, 31-25.

However, Gunston outscored Worcester, 19-9, in the decisive fourth quarter to pull ahead for the 44-40 win. With the loss, the Mallards dropped to 1-4 on the young season. Worcester will be back in action in the Governor’s Challenge next week with its first game against the Frederick Force on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. at UMES.