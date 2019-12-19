Worcester Boys’ Skid Hits Four Games

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team’s early season losing streak hit four last week including a tough loss to Gunston on the road last Friday.

The Mallards opened the season with an 83-40 win over St. Thomas More, but have since dropped four straight including two at the Tip-Off Classic. Back in Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) action last Wednesday, the Mallards faced old rival Saints Peter and Paul at home and fell to the Sabres, 52-38.

The streak continued last Friday with a tough loss to Gunston on the road. Worcester trailed 8-6 after one quarter, but rallied in the second to take a 20-18 lead into halftime. Worcester continued to build its lead through the third quarter, which finished with the Mallards ahead, 31-25.

However, Gunston outscored Worcester, 19-9, in the decisive fourth quarter to pull ahead for the 44-40 win. With the loss, the Mallards dropped to 1-4 on the young season. Worcester will be back in action in the Governor’s Challenge next week with its first game against the Frederick Force on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. at UMES.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.