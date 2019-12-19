SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Recreation & Parks Department has announced December hours for open skating on the new synthetic ice rink at the Worcester County Recreation Center in Snow Hill.

The first open skate will take place at Elves on the Loose, a free, family-friendly event that is open to the public on Friday, Dec. 20, from 6-8 p.m. This evening of skating will be free of charge.

“We invite all in the community to come out and celebrate the holiday season and all things elfish with us at Elves on the Loose,” Marketing Program Manager Brianna Dix said. “There will be skating, ELF movie on the big screen, pictures with Santa, the Great Elf Hunt, elf inspired games, crafts, and more.”

After Dec. 20, the cost per person will be $2, which includes skate rental and unlimited skating for the day. All ages are welcome. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Children age 6 and under are not permitted to skate without an adult on the ice with them.

Other open skate sessions are planned for Saturdays, Dec. 21 and 28, from noon-7 p.m.; Sundays, Dec. 22 and 29, from 1-6 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 23, from noon-7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 26, from noon-7 p.m.; and Friday, Dec. 27, from noon-7 p.m.

For more information, contact Allen Swiger at 410-632-2144 ext. 2520 or aswiger@co.worcester.md.us.