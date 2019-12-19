OCEAN CITY — Resort officials this week approved a partial closure of 48th Street to accommodate a midtown business’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade party, essentially the same closure approved last spring.

On Monday, the Mayor and Council had before them a request from the owners of Dry 85 and Red Red Wine in the Gateway Grand complex to close a portion of 48th Street closest to Coastal Highway to accommodate a St. Patrick’s Day Parade party in March. The Police Commission last week reviewed the request and forwarded a favorable recommendation to the Mayor and Council for approval on Monday.

The request includes a partial closure of 48th Street beginning at Coastal Highway and running eastward to the end of the Dry 85 and Red Red Wine property. The area, which includes 11 parking spaces, would be closed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, during the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Last year, after considerable debate, the council approved an almost identical request to close a portion of 48th Street for the private party during the parade. The approval was granted after the request was carefully reviewed by the police department and fire marshal and revisions were made to the plan.

For example, the fire marshal requested the travel lanes on 48th Street to remain clear of any obstacles and the temporary barriers cordoning off the party area be easily removed in the event of an emergency. When the same request was made, and ultimately approved, last year, Councilman Dennis Dare voted against it amid concerns about limiting access for police, fire and emergency services to such a vast area on one of the busiest days of the year and he reiterated his concerns this week.

“I voted against this before and I will again,” he said. “I think it is a liability to limit access to such a large building. The liability outweighs the insurance. It could result in litigation if something were to happen.”

However, Councilman Mark Paddack said the police and fire marshal had signed off on the proposal last year and not much had changed with this year’s request.

“When they came to us last year, we raised questions and sent it back to the fire marshal,” he said. “It came back with the appropriate changes and revisions. This is basically the same request this year. I don’t see any difference from when we close streets for other events such as the air show or even bike week.”

The council voted 6-1 with Dare opposed to approve the request.