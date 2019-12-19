BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team swept a pair of games this week to improve to 4-0 on the season.

After opening the season with a pair of wins over Kent Island and Snow Hill, the Seahawks faced a pair of teams from the south end of the Bayside South this week and swept both in impressive fashion. Last Thursday, the Decatur girls routed Washington at home, 68-27. Jessica Janney led the offense with 14 points while Nadia Bullock and Mayah Garner each scored 12 and Summer Vorsteg added eight.

The Seahawks were back in action on Tuesday with a road game against Crisfield and pounded the Crabbers, 59-9. Bullock led the way with 15 points, while Shelby Rosemond added 12. Janney and Garner each pitched in nine against the Crabbers.

With the pair of wins this week, the Decatur girls remained unbeaten on the season at 4-0. The Seahawks played county rival Pocomoke at home on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition. The Seahawks will compete in the North Caroline Holiday Tournament next week with a pair of games on December 26 and December 27.