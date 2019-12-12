Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team opened the season last weekend with a first-place finish in the Rough Rider Tournament in Pennsylvania. Pictured above, the team shows off its championship trophy and individual awards. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team got its season off to a great start last weekend with a first-place team finish in the prestigious Rough Rider tournament in Pennsylvania along with several outstanding individual performances.

The Seahawks traveled to host Catasauqua High School in Pennsylvania last weekend to compete against some of the top prep programs in that area in the regular season opener and came away with an impressive team win. Decatur finished first overall in team points with 176.5, while Archbishop Ryan was second with 157 and Catasauqua was third with 121.

Four Seahawks finished first in their respective weight classes and eight placed out of the 14 weight divisions overall. Nico D’Amico finished first at 132, Noah Reho finished first at 138, Alex Koulikov finished first at 160 and Johnny Hoffman finished first at 195.

Jagger Clapsadle finished second at 126, and Micah Bourne finished second at 182. D.J. Taylor finished third at 170 and Mason Howell finished fourth at 106. The Seahawks face Mardela this week in the Bayside Conference opener before a dual meet with Kent County and Cambridge-South Dorchester next week in the last match before the holiday break.