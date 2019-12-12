OC Foodie Tour organizer Sandy Gillis, second from left, is pictured with attendees on Main Street this week. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – Two new walking tours are expected to come to town in 2020.

Spring will bring a new foodie tour to Berlin as well as a “Runaway Bride” walking tour. Several local officials participated in a test run of the foodie tour, hosted by Sandy Gillis of OC Foodie Tour, on Tuesday. They enjoyed food and drinks at nine downtown establishments and were introduced to historic Main Street and its array of shops.

“Yesterday turned out even better than I expected,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director. “Our restaurants really do have the best food.”

Wells said both tours were expected to be offered in Berlin starting in the spring. The “Runaway Bride” tour will be orchestrated by Mindie Burgoyne, whose Chesapeake Ghost Tours already offers walks in Berlin. She said she was eager to build on the popularity of the handful of “Runaway Bride” walks held last year as the town celebrated the 20th anniversary of the filming of the hit movie.

“We already have a walking tour so we were all set up for it and we’re always look for new products,” Burgoyne said.

She said the tour would likely be offered starting in March once a month.

“We’ll work it up to once a week,” she said.

The foodie tour is also expected to launch in the spring, following a successful trial run this week.

“It’s being done by Sandy Gillis who also does the OC Foodie Tour,” Wells said. “It’s basically a tasting tour around town and almost all the restaurants are participating. She hopes to implement this starting in the spring.”

The three-hour tour of downtown eateries also gives participants a chance to take in local landmarks.

“When I went on the foodie tour in Ocean City last year, I thought, ‘wow, we should do this in Berlin,’” Wells said. “For those who aren’t familiar with the 10-plus dining and dessert destinations we have, this gives them the opportunity to get a taste of Berlin — plus I’m sure they’ll stay for the day to enjoy all the town has to offer.”