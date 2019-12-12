BERLIN- After routing St. Thomas More in the season opener last week, 83-40, Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team dropped two games during the Tip-Off Classic at Delmarva Christian last weekend.

The Mallards got off to a fast start last Wednesday with the 83-40 win over St. Thomas More, but the level of competition ramped up quickly last Saturday in the Tip-Off Classic at Delmarva Christian against a couple of Delaware schools.

In its tournament opener, Worcester faced Laurel and fell, 74-18. The Mallards trailed 21-3 after one quarter and 39-10 at the half and never really got untracked against Laurel. Brugh Moore led Worcester with five points, while Ryan Cronin scored four and Brice Richins and Michael Wehberg each added three.

Against Indian River in its second tournament game, Worcester played much better but the outcome was the same. The Mallards fell to Indian River, 66-43. Mason Brown led Worcester with 14 points, while Graham McColgan added 10 and Moore pitched in eight.