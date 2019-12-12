BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team is off to a fast start with a thrilling, come-from-behind overtime victory over Kent Island in the opener last week followed by another home win against county rival Snow Hill on Tuesday.

The Seahawks opened on the road at Kent Island last week and got a stiff early test from the Buccaneers. Kent Island got out to a fast start and built a 12-point lead by the end of the first quarter. By halftime, the Buccaneers’ lead expanded to 14 points at 37-23.

The Seahawks went on a 15-4 run in the third quarter to close the gap on Kent Island. The two teams battled down the stretch until Decatur’s Trae Bunting nailed a three-pointer as time expired to send the game into overtime.

In the overtime period, the Seahawks made their shots down the stretch and escaped Kent Island with a thrilling 58-56 win in overtime. Drew Haueisen lead the Seahawks with 28 points in the contest including key baskets in the overtime period.

Back in action on Tuesday, the Seahawks faced Worcester County rival Snow Hill at home. The Seahawks jumped out to a fast start and led 30-18 at the half. Snow Hill battled back in the second half with sharp shooting from behind the three-point line at least keeping the Eagles in the contest. In the end, Decatur proved to be too much for Snow Hill and pulled away for the 62-50 win.

Decatur faces Crisfield on the road next Tuesday and then Pocomoke on the road next Thursday in the last game before the holiday break. The Seahawks will compete in the Governor’s Challenge holiday tournament again this year, their first game coming against Georgetown Day on December 26. The Seahawks get a tough early test against Wicomico in the first conference game after the holiday break on January 7.