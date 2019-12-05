Decatur High Students Donate Packages To Troops

In honor of Veterans Day, Stephen Decatur High School students donated 38 packed boxes of toiletries and other goods, a monetary donation and handwritten thank you cards to the troops. The annual drive was coordinated by Connections Advisor Laurie Chetelat with the American Legion Post #166. Pictured, back from left, are Chetelat, Lauren Kennard, Gabby Izzett, Hunter Selzer, Mae Purnell, Isy Kristick, American Legion Post #166 member Sarge Garlitz, Sydney Boger and Mary Fogle; and, front, Elizabeth Meyer, Ellie Dutton, Malery Andrews, Danielle Consigli and Macy Dill.