Stephen Decatur High Class Of ’58 Holds Reunion

A class reunion for the Stephen Decatur High School Class of 1958 was recently held at Doyle’s Restaurant. Pictured, seated from left, are Virginia Jacobs Barrett, Iris Hudson Phillips, Sharon Quillin Bowden, Bonnie Hudson Gray, Joyce Smith Daisey and Margaret Parsons Bunting; and, standing, Bill Shockley, Rick Savage, Wayne Bennett, Roland Hall, Ron Carstens, Ted Eschenburg, Buzz Taylor, John Williams, Allen Baker and Gerald Brittingham.