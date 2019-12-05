28th/127th St. Pit & Pub
410-289-2020 • 443-664-7482
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
& 127th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Wednesdays: DJ Wax (28th St.)
Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St., Berlin
Friday, Dec. 6: Zander Jett
Mondays: Earl Beardsley
Tuesdays: Bob Miller on Piano
Buxy’s Salty Dog/
Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Dec. 6: DJ Wax
Clarion Hotel
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Hwy.
Ocean Club:
Friday & Saturday,
Dec. 6 & 7: First Class
Fridays & Saturdays:
DJ Dusty
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Dec. 6:
Rick & Regina
Wednesday, Dec. 4:
Rick & Lennon LaRicci
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Dec. 6:
DJ Greg, DJ RobCee,
Saturday, Dec. 7:
DJ Groove
Monday, Dec. 9:
Bryan Clark
Wednesday, Dec. 11:
Kevin Poole & The Gang
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120
11601 Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Dec. 6:
DJ BK, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7:
The Bills
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rte. 611, West OC
Sunday, Dec. 8: DJ BK
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Road, West OC
Fridays: DJ Billy T
Saturday, Dec. 7: Chris Button/
Side Project, DJ Jeremy
Sunday, Dec. 8:
Opposite Directions, 2 p.m.,
Chuck D, 7 p.m.
Thursdays: Opposite Directions
Harpoon Hanna’s
302-539-3095
Rt. 54 & The Bay,
Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Dec. 6: Dave Hawkins, Tranzfusion
Saturday, Dec. 7:
Dave Sherman
Thursday, Dec. 12: Kevin Poole
Hooters
410-213-1841
12513 Ocean Gateway, Rte. 50, West OC
Friday, Dec. 6: DJ BK
Johnny’s Pizza & Pub
410-723-5600
Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE
Wednesdays: Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Dec. 6: Beats By Jeremy
Saturday, Dec. 7:
Sean Loomis
Mondays: Karaoke W/ Jeremy
Tuesdays: Beats By Adam Dutch
Thursdays: Beats By Wax
Smitty McGee’s
302-436-4716
37234 Lighthouse Rd.,
West Fenwick Ireland, DE
Thursdays & Fridays:
Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Dec. 6: DJ Tuff,
Full Circle Duo, Lima Bean Riot
Saturday, Dec. 7:
Feel Free,
Steal The Sky,
DJ Bobby O, DJ Cruz