Major OC Road Repaving, Sidewalk Project Underway OCEAN CITY — Nearly three months after a contentious debate, the major repaving and sidewalk-widening project on Robin Drive got underway in earnest this week.Back in September, as part of its ongoing review of infrastructure needs, the Mayor and Council intensely debated several options for milling and repaving Robin Drive, the densely populated corridor that…

New Public Works South Operation Expected To Boost Public Works Efficiency OCEAN CITY — Ocean City will cut the ribbon on its sparkling new public works facility along St. Louis Avenue at 2nd Street next week, but a tour this week provided a glimpse of its capabilities before that official ceremony.Throughout the summer, the vast facility, called for now Public Works South, steadily grew from an…

Report Card Data 'Cause For Celebration' In Worcester NEWARK – Data released this week shows that Worcester County schools continue to rank high at the state level.Maryland Report Card data released Tuesday included ratings for nine Worcester County Schools. Seven of them received four-star ratings while two — Stephen Decatur Middle School and Snow Hill High School — received five-star ratings."Worcester County Public…