Dr. Nathanael “Nat” Thomas came to Ocean City from Scranton, Pa. in 1945 with the thought that he would serve as a temporary doctor until the end of the summer. He made many friends, built a good practice and stayed in Ocean City the rest of his life.

His first office was in the alley between 7th and 8th streets and later on the corner of 9th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. Dr. Thomas made house calls all over Ocean City and West Ocean City – always in a suit and tie and carrying a black bag with medical supplies. He would sometimes ride in the ambulance with a patient on the way to the hospital in Salisbury and kept many alive on the 30-mile trip. AGH in Berlin did not exist until 1993.

Dr. Thomas was respected and loved by his patients and friends. When he died in October 1963, the whole town closed for the viewing.

Photo courtesy Lynn Thomas Armour