BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team was well-presented when the Bayside All-Conference teams were announced last week. Named to the All-Bayside Conference Offensive First Team were running back Devin Waters and offensive lineman Zach Hickman. Named to the All-Bayside Conference Defensive First Team was defensive end DeCameron McAfee. Earning All-Conference Honorable Mention from Decatur were quarterback Ashten Snelsire, defensive back Luke Mergott, offensive lineman Luke Scott and offensive lineman Ethan Kalchthaler.
About The Author: Shawn Soper
Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.