Tickets are currently available for the Dec. 12 Cirque Musica performance. Submitted Photo

SALISBURY – Cirque Musica will presents Holiday Wishes at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center on Thursday, Dec. 12. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Holiday Wishes brings a holiday story to life in a full theatrical cirque event featuring a world-renowned cast and favorite holiday hits performed live by a full symphony orchestra.

Audiences will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hi-jinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with the sensory majesty of a symphony orchestra.

The Cirque Musica special holiday show is the perfect opportunity for the entire family to experience great holiday music while enjoying an edge of your seat circus experience.

Tickets are on sale now at www.WicomicoCivicCenter.org, by phone at 410-548-4911 or in person at the box office (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.).