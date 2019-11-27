DAR Donate Blankets To Coastal Hospice’s “We Honor Veterans” Program

by
DAR Donate Blankets To Coastal Hospice’s “We Honor Veterans” Program

During a recent meeting, the General Levin Winder Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) presented fleece blankets made by chapter members to Coastal Hospice Access Manager Nancy Stewart for its “We Honor Veterans” program. Pictured, from left, are Susan DeGroff, Connie Duke, Pat Arata, Janet Simpson, Regent Gail Weldin, Barbara Rusko, Vera Gerovac, Karen Smith and Jane Bunting.