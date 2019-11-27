Seaside Christian Academy Reps Welcome Nicole Harris To Republican Women Of Worcester County Dinner

by
Seaside Christian Academy Reps Welcome Nicole Harris To Republican Women Of Worcester County Dinner

Seaside Christian Academy representatives welcomed Nicole Harris at the Republican Women of Worcester County Dinner Meeting held at the Marriott Residence Inn last week. Pictured, from left, are Harris, SCA Principal Julie DuChene and Directors Maureen Purnell, Debbie Campbell, Gwen Cordner and Jennie Rice.