Beer, Wine License For East Berlin Store Turned Down; Elected Officials Testify Against Request SNOW HILL – Citing the need to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community, officials voted not to grant a beer and wine license to Uncle Willie's in Berlin.On Tuesday, the Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) voted 3-0 to deny a beer and wine license request from the connections of Uncle…

Berlin Will Further Review Bulk Pickup Policy Changes After Hearing Concerns Over Fees BERLIN – Town officials delayed changes to Berlin's solid waste policies following objections from citizens.The Berlin Town Council on Monday voted to table an ordinance that would have updated the solid waste section of the town code and also to table a new special collections policy. In recent weeks citizens have expressed concern about the…

Ocean City, Pier Operator Reach Franchise Agreement Extension OCEAN CITY — An agreement has been reached to extend the existing franchise agreement for the Ocean City Fishing Pier, ensuring the iconic and historic amusement park will remain in place for the next three decades-plus.For decades, Charles "Buddy" Jenkins and his Synepuxent Pier and Improvement Company has held the franchise for the historic pier…