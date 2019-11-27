Summer of 1968

Volume XIV

Edition 5

Kathleen Harman of the Ocean Mecca motel was praised with the “Prettiest Lobby Award” in the Salt Spray column. Ocean Mecca’s lobby boasted Tiffany lamps, Indian flair, and air conditioning.

Sandyhill Motel owners Owen and Frances Mumford celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary during that summer.

Ship N’ Store TV Rentals invited vacationers homesick for their televisions the opportunity to rent their own while in Ocean City.

Councilman C. H. Shuey suggested that in order to combat erosion, Ocean City should invest in dredges to move the sand where it needs to be.

This summer, Ocean City faced “the great crab shortage.” However, some people, like Inez Engle, were able to covertly get bushels sent down from Cambridge.

The Resorter Publishing Co. sold colorful, personalized stationary for $19 per 1,000 pages.

Hugh Cropper held the office of mayor. Also in office at this time were brothers Robert and Charles Jackson. Robert was a member of the Ocean City Town Council and Charles enjoyed the position of president of the Resort Chamber of Commerce.