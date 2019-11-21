Waters Named Atlantic Physical Therapy “Tough Guy Of The Year” Award

Waters Named Atlantic Physical Therapy “Tough Guy Of The Year” Award

Stephen Decatur varsity football standout Devin Waters last week was honored with the Atlantic Physical Therapy “Tough Guy of the Year” award during a team awards ceremony at Seacrets. Pictured above is Waters (center) flanked by Coach Bob Knox (left) and ATP President and CEO Bob Hammond and ATP Director of Physical Therapy Bobby Hammond (right). Waters won the weekly award twice during the regular season including the first two. Other weekly winners this year included Cameron McAfee (twice), D.J. Taylor (twice), Gabe Aluma, A.J. Trimble and Ethan Kalchthaler.

