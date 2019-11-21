MBS First Graders Send Gifts To Caribbean & Central American Nations Through Catholic Outreach Box Of Joy Service Project

Students Adrianna Sanchez and Charlotte Johnson in Mrs. McTavish’s first grade class at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School helped fill boxes with gifts to send to children in Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala and Nicaragua through the school-wide Cross Catholic Outreach Box of Joy service project.