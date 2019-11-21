Decatur’s Eric Gwin last week signed a letter of intent to continue his lacrosse and academic career at RPI in upstate New York next year. Pictured above is Gwin (center) flanked by dad Sonny and mom Jeanene along with coaches and administrators. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur boys’ varsity lacrosse standout Eric Gwin last week signed a national letter of intent to continue his athletic and academic career next year at Division III Rennselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in upstate New York.

Gwin, a prolific scorer on Decatur’s 12-4 team last year, signed his letter of intent to continue his career at RPI during a special ceremony at the Berlin school last week. Gwin was named to the All-Bayside South Conference Second Team last year after playing an instrumental part in the Seahawks’ successful season.

Decatur last year finished the regular season with a 12-3 record and earned the number-two seed in the state 3A-East region bracket before bowing out against Chesapeake. RPI is a perennial Division III powerhouse located in Troy, N.Y. and competes in the Liberty League. Last year, RPI finished with a 12-6 record and was ranked 19th in Division III. Decatur Coach Hoffy Hoffman had high praise for Gwin during the signing ceremony last week.

“He’s a modest guy, but when he speaks, everybody listens,” he said. “RPI is getting a real standup player and a great student-athlete.”