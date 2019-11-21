BERLIN- Stephen Decatur boys’ varsity lacrosse standout Eric Gwin last week signed a national letter of intent to continue his athletic and academic career next year at Division III Rennselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in upstate New York.
Gwin, a prolific scorer on Decatur’s 12-4 team last year, signed his letter of intent to continue his career at RPI during a special ceremony at the Berlin school last week. Gwin was named to the All-Bayside South Conference Second Team last year after playing an instrumental part in the Seahawks’ successful season.
Decatur last year finished the regular season with a 12-3 record and earned the number-two seed in the state 3A-East region bracket before bowing out against Chesapeake. RPI is a perennial Division III powerhouse located in Troy, N.Y. and competes in the Liberty League. Last year, RPI finished with a 12-6 record and was ranked 19th in Division III. Decatur Coach Hoffy Hoffman had high praise for Gwin during the signing ceremony last week.
“He’s a modest guy, but when he speaks, everybody listens,” he said. “RPI is getting a real standup player and a great student-athlete.”