Richard Lee Corrigan

BERLIN — Richard Lee Corrigan, “Dick”, age 86, died on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at the Snow Hill Nursing Home.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Henry and Cleta Franey Corrigan. He is survived by his wife, Sarah “Sally” M. Corrigan, and children, Richard Lee Corrigan, Jr and his wife Libby of Ellicott City, Douglas Corrigan and his wife Catherine of West Chester, Pa., Gene Engler and his wife Gabi of Dusseldorf, Germany, and Kimberly Corrigan and her husband Gerry Frenze of Newark, Del. There are seven grandchildren and two step-grandchildren. Janet Corrigan, Dick’s first wife, and the mother of Kim, Lee and Doug, passed away in 2001 after losing the battle to cancer.

An accomplished lacrosse player and coach, Corrigan received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, College Park. While playing at the University of Maryland he was a first team All-American and received the prestigious “Turnbull Award” given to the attackman of the year in collegiate lacrosse. From there he became an assistant lacrosse coach to the famous Willis Bilderback at the United States Naval Academy during a period of unprecedented success, never matched again. He moved on to Yale University as the head coach where his teams enjoyed Ivy League titles. After coaching, he became an athletic administrator at the University of Pennsylvania and the Big Five and then moved onto the business world and enjoyed success as a developer of lightweight foam products that are still featured in athletic equipment and athletic shoes today. In the twilight of his career, he migrated back to the University of Maryland where he was able to reconnect with old friends and teammates in his role as fundraiser for the athletic department. Above all his accomplishments, he will be remembered for his devotion to family and friends, humor, generosity and humility.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday Nov. 30 at noon, at St Mary’s Govans located at 5502 York Rd., Baltimore, Md. 21212. The service will be followed by a reception at the Accelerator Event Space located at 417 Benninghaus Road (two blocks away from the church), all family and friends are welcome. A donation in his memory may be made to Coastal Hospice. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Pitsa Vanechanos Yeatras

OCEAN CITY — Pitsa Vanechanos Yeatras, age 83, of Ocean City and Winchester, Va., died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at her home in Ocean City. She was born in Potamia, Greece and was the daughter of the late George and Antonia (Solomou) Vanechanos.

Pitsa managed her late husband’s dental practice, Dr. Peter S. Yeatras, D.D.S. She was a member of St. George Greek Orothodox Church in Ocean City and The Ladies Philoptochos Society of St. George.

She is survived by a son, Steven Yeatras of Ocean City; a daughter, Eleni Yeatras and her partner, Noah Schenendorf of Washington, DC; a sister, Popi Konstantinou; and a brother, Antoni Venetsanakos.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Peter S. Yeatras, in 2015, two daughters, Stella Yeatras and Toni Yeatras.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean City with Father Chris Wallace officiating. A graveside service was held at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, Va. on Friday, November 22 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 8805 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City, Md. 21842 or to The Cooley’s Anemia Foundation, 330 Seventh Ave., #200, New York, N.Y. 10001. (www.thalassemia.org)

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.