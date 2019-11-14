BERLIN- Worcester Prep doled out its fall sports awards last week in a special ceremony at the Berlin school.

For the boys’ varsity soccer team, Ryan Cronin was named Most Valuable Player, Michael Wehberg was named Most Improved and Max Huber won the Coach’s Award. For the girls’ varsity soccer team, Emily Copeland was MVP, Mesa Cammack won the Coach’s Award and Morgan White was named Most Improved.

For the varsity field hockey team, Abbi Nechay won the MVP award, Hana Miller won the Coach’s Award and Rylie Carey was named Most Improved. For the varsity volleyball team, C.C. Lizas was the MVP, Kat Marini won the Coach’s Award and Bryn Elliott was named Most Improved.

For the varsity golf team, Kaden Mault was MVP, Devin Wallace won the Coach’s Award and T.J. Bescak was named Most Improved. For the boys’ varsity cross-country team, Graham McColgan was MVP, the Coach’s Award went to Gavin Hentschel and Rory Pugh was named Most Improved. For the girls’ varsity cross-country team, Myranda Beebe was MVP, Ashley Laws earned the Coach’s Award and Sydney Lamson-Reich was named Most Improved.