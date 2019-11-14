Median Fence Expansion Not Near In Ocean City OCEAN CITY — Extending the dune-style fence down the center median of Coastal Highway is not in the state’s immediate plans, despite the apparent success of the original section, resort officials learned this week.State Highway Administration (SHA) officials this week briefed the Mayor and Council on a variety of projects, and the discussion came around… Read more »

Council Votes Down Three Small Cell Towers Near Homes OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Mayor and Council approved one small-scale cell tower but not three others amid an often-tense debate that included verbal sparring between two councilmen.Last winter, representatives of the private-sector Crown Castle announced a proposal to install nine new small cell towers in certain north-end residential neighborhoods in the interest of…

Abuse Leads To Changes For Berlin's Bulk Pickup Days BERLIN – Abuse of the town's bulk trash pickup service has prompted officials to reevaluate Berlin's existing policy.On Monday, the Berlin Town Council reviewed proposed changes to the town's solid waste and special collection policies. While the changes to the solid waste section were insignificant, the proposed alterations to the town's special waste collection policy…