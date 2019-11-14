45 Decatur Students Inducted Into Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society

by
45 Decatur Students Inducted Into Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society

In today’s technology driven and STEM-oriented society, Stephen Decatur High School wants to be sure that the value of the social sciences is not forgotten. Forty-five students were honored and inducted into the new Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society. Students gained admission by earning a 3.5 grade point average in both the discipline successfully completing an Advanced Placement course and demonstrating academic enthusiasm and integrity. Submitted Photos