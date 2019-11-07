Bank of Delmarva held a ribbon cutting last week to launch its new Coin Plus program at the bank’s Park Place Plaza branch in West Ocean City. The program allows customers to place orders for cash and coins in the demonstrations chosen. The money is then loaded into a secure box in the Coins Plus room at the branch. Pictured above is branch Manager Kelly Swagler with bank employees, board of directors and chamber and community members. Photo by Jeanette Deskiewicz

Office Adds Nurse Practitioner

BERLIN — Atlantic General Hospital and Health System has announced that family nurse practitioner Gena Swift has joined the medical staff of Atlantic General Health System to provide gastroenterology care alongside physicians Jonathan Bell and Lee Klepper at Atlantic General Gastroenterology practice.

Swift has ties to the Lower Shore and received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Salisbury University. Upon graduation, she worked in primary care and transitioned to the gastroenterology specialty in 2017. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the Nurse Practitioner Association of Maryland.

“Swift will help us expand access in our gastroenterology service line and directly benefit our patients in our community and on the Eastern Shore,” said Tim Whetstine, vice president of practice administration for Atlantic General Hospital.

Primary Care Office Grows

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital and Health System has announced nurse practitioner Michael Boyle is joining Atlantic General Health System to provide primary care alongside Dr. Kieran Py in Ocean View, Del.

Boyle was a nurse for eight years, working primarily in critical care, before earning his Master of Science in nursing from Wilmington University to become a certified registered nurse practitioner (CRNP), in May 2019. He earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from Shippensburg University in Shippensburg, Penn., as well as his Bachelor of Science in nursing at Marymount University in Arlington, Va.

Boyle is a member of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. He has been serving as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserves since 2011 and currently holds the rank of Captain.

“We are thrilled to have Michael on staff to expand access to primary care for residents of Ocean View and the surrounding area,” said Tim Whetstine, vice president of practice administration for Atlantic General Hospital. “We recognize that there is a critical shortage of healthcare providers in our region, and we continue our recruitment efforts to attract qualified medical professionals to the Eastern Shore and southeastern Sussex County.”

Firm Promotion Announced

OCEAN CITY – Merrill has announced that Christine Selzer has been promoted to first vice president. She is based in the Ocean City office.

“Selzer’s promotion to first vice president is a well-deserved recognition of her industry knowledge and commitment to delivering personalized strategies to help clients pursue their financial goals,” said Jeff Adams, Merrill market executive.

Selzer, a resident of Berlin, joined Merrill in 2006. She rreceived a Master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University in 2000.