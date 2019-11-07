Ocean City Elementary School Celebrates Red Ribbon Week

Ocean City Elementary School celebrated Red Ribbon Week last month. Red Ribbon Week is an alcohol, tobacco and drug prevention awareness campaign observed annually. Each day, students, faculty and staff show their school spirit by dressing in a fun theme. Pictured, from left, during “Team Up Against Drugs” day were fourth graders Trevor Lehman, Trent Macrides, Lucas Ruppert and Tanner Intrieri. Submitted Photos