First Presbyterian Church of OC Donates $2500 From New Castle Presbytery Ignite Grant To Hope 4 Recovery

by
First Presbyterian Church of OC Donates $2500 From New Castle Presbytery Ignite Grant To Hope 4 Recovery

After hearing a presentation on the organization, First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City Pastor Dan McKenty presented Hope 4 Recovery House’s Tish Ottey with a $2,500 donation from the New Castle Presbytery Ignite Grant. Deacon Sarah Dypsky also provided Iris bulbs from church gardens for the men to plant at Hope 4 Recovery house.