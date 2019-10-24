Ocean City Fire Department Sponsors Fire Prevention Week Poster Contest

Each year during Fire Prevention Week, the Ocean City Fire Department sponsors a poster contest for grades Pre-K to three and an essay contest for fourth grade students. This year’s theme was “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape.  Plan and Practice Your Escape!” Pictured with members of the fire department are this year’s contest winners from Ocean City Elementary School.