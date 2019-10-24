SALISBURY – More than $560,000 in Program Open Space funding is expected to benefit two recreation facilities in Wicomico County.

Last Friday, Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver announced the county had received funding through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Program Open Space for projects at the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex and Schumaker Park.

The Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex, located on Naylor Mill Road in Salisbury, received a $495,000 grant for projects at the facility.

Approximately $300,000 will be used for the development of Field 7.5, designed to provide individuals with physical or mental disabilities the opportunity to play baseball. The project includes the construction of sidewalks, dugouts, fencing, parking, bleachers and other amenities.

The remaining funds will be used to continue rehabilitation efforts at fields one through four at the complex, including the expansion of dugouts and the replacement of field dirt to improve drainage and playability. New bleachers will also be installed on field one.

At Schumaker Park, located on South Schumaker Drive in Salisbury, $67,950 in Program Open Space funding will be used for Phase II repairs to the parking lot, which has been damaged by erosion and tree roots. Car stops and curbing will also be restored in the lot. The overall project will increase handicapped access to and from the parking areas.

Officials expect the initial buildout of Field 7.5 and the Schumaker parking lot project to be completed in the spring of 2020. Additional rehabilitation efforts at the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex will be phased in over the next two years.

Program Open Space, established under the Department of Natural Resources in 1969, provides financial and technical assistance to local subdivisions for the planning, acquisition and/or development of recreation land or open space areas.

To date, more than 6,200 park and conservation area projects have been assisted through Program Open Space local grants.

For more information, visit www.wicomicorecandparks.org.