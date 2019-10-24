OCEAN CITY — Ocean City police this week continue to investigate an incident at a north-end restaurant when a group of patrons allegedly jumped two employees and assaulted a Good Samaritan who intervened on their behalf.

Around 9:45 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the Crabcake Factory restaurant at 120th Street for a reported fight in progress on the restaurant deck. According to the OCPD, a group of patrons jumped their male server and attempted to assault a female waitress.

A longtime local bartender who was on the premises intervened on behalf of the employees and confronted the group. The local man was struck in the head, allegedly with a bottle, and suffered head injuries. He was treated at Atlantic General Hospital for injuries sustained in the melee and was released.

OCPD officers responded to the scene, but the suspects, perhaps as many as eight, had left the scene before police arrived. However, the suspects left behind information that could be, and likely was, used to help identify them. For example, one suspect left a credit card and identification at the restaurant’s bar prior to the attack, according to sources. In addition, at least some members of the group were staying at an adjacent hotel and left identification and credit card information behind.

OCPD officers reportedly went to the adjacent hotel in an attempt to locate the suspects to no avail. When OCPD officers went back to the hotel the following day, the suspects were gone. However, at least 15 witnesses observed the altercation and there were numerous pictures obtained of the suspects. In addition, video surveillance cameras caught images of the suspects.

The OCPD late this week confirmed the suspects have been identified, but did not provide names or other information about the suspect, likely because there is lag time in obtaining the appropriate warrants.

As of midday Thursday, no formal charges had been filed in the incident and the investigation remained active, according to the OCPD.