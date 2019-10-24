Rotary Club Provides Scholarship Funds To Wor-Wic

Wor-Wic Community College Director of Development and Foundation Executive Director Jessica Hales received a check for $1,000 from Amanda Brumfield, board member of the Rotary Club of Salisbury. The club provides scholarship funds to Wor-Wic each year for a student from Wicomico County who exemplifies the principles of the organization.