Summer of 1971

Volume XVII

Edition 5

Issue Highlights

At Davis Promotions’ Rod and Custom Show at the OC Convention Show, “The Original Corvette” was being featured with $1,000 in prize money and trophies on the line.

The featured model in the Hess Apparel advertisement was Karen Moore, who was modeling a suit by Poppy Swimwear.

Unique architecture was one of the highlights of a store on 58th Street and “Beach Highway” named Diana Parker.

Among those featured in this week’s edition of the After Dark column by Mike Elliott were Barbara Leung and Milton Chung, Samoa Restaurant; Dick and Margie Eckard, Embassy Lounge in the Diplomat Hotel; Fran and Earl Pierce, French Quarter Lounge; and Kenny Duca on harmonica, Embers.

An advertisement for the all-new “Ocean Mall” read, “The 12-month summer begins September 1971.” It was offering 40 shops, 20 offices and acres of parking in the 94th Street area.

The Castle in the Sand Hotel announced its new cocktail lounge, the Wine Cellar, was now open seven days a week.