OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Museum Society will hold its 2nd Annual Historic Home Tour on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public is invited to spend the day discovering the history of the beach town as they tour several of Ocean City’s unique homes, cottages and churches.

This tour will visit homes named after longtime Ocean City families. A docent will be on site to share the history of each location. Whether wanting to take a close look at the stained-glass windows that belong to one of the town’s oldest churches or reviewing the traditions that took place in an Ocean City family home, the tour offers something for everyone.

The Historic House Tour is a fundraiser that will help strengthen and grow the George and Suzanne Hurley Memorial Scholarship Fund. This scholarship is open to Stephen Decatur High School graduates who plan on furthering their education at Salisbury University, Wor-Wic Community College, or UMES. Annually, the museum awards one student, who can effectively demonstrate through essay, the historical significance of a community member, landmark or event.

“By taking part in the Historic House Tour, you are strengthening the longevity of our scholarship while celebrating the history of Ocean City,” said Curator Sandy Hurley.

The tour will start at the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum where participants pick up a tour booklet and map. Tickets can be purchased the day of the event at the museum. To purchase tickets in advance, visit ocmuseum.org.