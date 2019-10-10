Fisher’s Popcorn is one of Ocean City’s most recognizable businesses and has been a Boardwalk tradition on the corner of Talbot Street for more than 80 years.
Founded in 1937 by Everette Fisher and Edmond Pusey as Pixton’s Popcorn (Pixton was Mrs. Pusey’s maiden name) it became known as Fisher’s when Pusey the left the business after a few years.
Today Fisher’s Popcorn ships its product all over the country and its original location is a “must visit” for tourists and locals alike.
Photo by Bunk Mann
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 11, 2019
