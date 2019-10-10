The Huk Big Fish Classic recently distributed $5,000, representing a portion of its proceeds from this past summer’s sixth annual tournament, to the Peninsula Regional Medical Center Foundation. Pictured, from left, are Lloyd Lewis, Leighton and Rebecca Moore (accepting on behalf of PRMC) and Stephen and Kristin Lewis. Submitted Photos

Coastal Earns Award

BERLIN – The Coastal Association of REALTORS® (Coastal) has been awarded the 2019 William J. Neary Jr. Community Action and REALTOR® Excellence (CARE) Award from the Maryland REALTORS® for its work to better our local communities through volunteerism and charitable giving.

Coastal Director Grace Masten, who served as chair of this year’s CARE Award Committee, presented the award and a check for $9,000 to Coastal President Bernie Flax and Coastal President-Elect Joe Wilson during the Sept. 12, Maryland REALTORS® Installation and Awards event at Gaylord National Harbor. Coastal will award the $9,000 to local charities through the Coastal REALTORS® Foundation.

The CARE Award is given to local REALTOR® associations in recognition of their achievements in community service and charitable actions. The award is designed to raise the profile of the REALTOR® organization by focusing on associations that have demonstrated an extraordinary record through direct local association community service involvement.

The highlight of Coastal’s community work over the past year was the establishment of the Coastal REALTORS® Foundation, which is a donor-advised fund held by the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore and supports local charitable organizations that are supported by association members. In 2019 so far, the association has awarded over $16,000 in grant funding to organizations that service the Lower Eastern Shore. The annual Coastal REALTORS® Foundation Golf Tournament is the primary fundraiser for these efforts. Last year, the event raised over $12,000. This year’s event was held Oct. 10 at the Ocean City Golf Club.

Among Coastal’s other charitable efforts are the association’s annual holiday party toy drive to benefit Toys For Tots, an annual REALTOR® Build Day in partnership with Habitat for Humanity, and support of the Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore’s JA Inspire event, among others.

“It is an honor to accept this award on behalf of Coastal,” said President Bernie Flax. “Our members truly care about our communities and it shows through all of their efforts, inside and outside of the association. We will use this award to continue to support our members’ hard work and dedication to the causes that are important to them on the Lower Eastern Shore.”

x

Most Wired Designation

BERLIN — Atlantic General Hospital has earned the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives’ 2019 Most Wired recognition as a certified level 7.

This year’s recognition is the community hospital’s fourth consecutive award from Most Wired for successful application of information technology solutions that positively impact the quality and safety of care as well as the overall patient and family experience.

The Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care for their populations. Less than three percent of hospitals across the United States achieved Most Wired Recognition in 2019.

“We are honored to have received Most Wired recognition once again,” said Jonathan Bauer, vice president of information systems at Atlantic General Hospital. “It takes a lot of hard work and dedication not only by our IT team, but also by our medical staff and our employees from the front line to the executive suite, to implement best practices in healthcare IT and improve the quality of the care we deliver every day.”

x

Citizen Award Announced

SALISBURY — The Del-Mar-Va Council, Boy Scouts of America, has announced Dr. Steve Leonard, of the Peninsula Regional Health System and Peninsula Regional Medical

Center (PRMC), has been chosen to receive the 2019 Boy Scouts of America Tri-County Distinguished Citizen Award.

Leonard is the President/CEO of the Peninsula Regional Health System and Peninsula Regional Medical Center. He assumed the role in January of 2018. He has been with Peninsula Regional since 2003. He is a graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a bachelor’s degree in Management and Finance and has a Master of Business Administration degree from Salisbury University. Steve also holds a Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore with a research focus on Leadership and Organizational Effectiveness.

x

Taylor Bank Announce Planned Opening In Onley, VA.

BERLIN – Taylor Bank has announced the planned opening of a new, full-service branch location in Onley, Va. in summer 2020.

Taylor Bank’s Onley branch will be located at the corner of Market Street and Shore Parkway. This new location will offer new and existing customers a broad range of financial services powered by classic customer service and new banking technology.

“We are extremely excited to build this new, full-service branch to better serve the needs of our community in Onley and the surrounding areas of Accomack County,” said Raymond M. Thompson, President and CEO. “Taylor Bank is committed to the Eastern Shore of Virginia, and we are excited to explore new and innovative ways to provide access to quality financial services with this location.”

Taylor Bank’s new branch will be a 3,694-square-foot facility that will feature teller pods as well as three drive up lanes, including one for a drive-up ATM. Adam James will serve as the branch’s lending and business development officer, and Shannon Lewis will serve as the branch manager. Taylor Bank’s Onley Loan Production Office will be consolidated into the new location.

Since entering the Virginia banking marketplace in 2017, Taylor Bank has become an active member of the Accomack County community, including a $25,000 pledge to Eastern Shore Rural Health System, a $10,000 donation to United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, $7,000 in total contributions to the Eastern Shore of Virginia Historical Society Crab Crackin’ at Ker Place event, and $4,500 as a major sponsor of the Navy Seal Foundation Oyster Roast, to name a few.