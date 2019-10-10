Bank Of Ocean City Donates Backpacks To Worcester County GOLD

Worcester County GOLD (Giving Other Lives Dignity), a volunteer-based nonprofit organization, provided backpacks filled with grade-level appropriate school supplies for 445 children, 195 of whom were sponsored by businesses and individuals in the community. Along with donations and assistance from volunteers, GOLD provided backpacks filled with school supplies for the remaining 250 children. One of Worcester County GOLD’s numerous community sponsors for the School Supplies for Students Program was the Bank of Ocean City. Pictured, from left, are Ina Bandrabur and Susan Trimble of the Bank of Ocean City; Tracy Lynch, Worcester County GOLD; and Kim Mumford and Denise Lane of the Bank of Ocean City.