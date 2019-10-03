SALISBURY – A new service is expected to benefit patrons of Wicomico County’s library system.

On Sept. 9, the Wicomico Public Library began offering passport services at its Centre branch, located within the Centre at Salisbury.

There, patrons can apply for a new passport, renew an existing passport and take passport photos.

Sam Gibson, marketing and communications manager for the library, said the new service follows a growing trend to offer additional resources to library patrons.

“The library is a great hub for not only checking out books and online resources, but we also have things like fax and notary services,” he said. “This just adds to the things we already offer.”

Gibson said library staff went through a lengthy training course to process passports and applications. He said patrons began using the new service as soon as it was offered earlier this month.

“People are using these services and there was a lot of excitement when we started promoting this on social media,” he said. “There was definitely a lot of interest and we have had patrons come through, even on the day we first started.”

Gibson said passport services at the Centre branch offer convenience and accessibility to members of the community who cannot travel to the post office. He noted that the library will offer the new service in the afternoon and evening hours throughout the week.

“People are already there,” he said of those shopping at the mall. “So they can take care of multiple things in one stop.”

Gibson said passport services will be offered at the Centre branch Monday through Wednesday from 1-8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. by appointment.