OCEAN PINES – Ocean Pines Association officials are investigating the possibility of installing electronic signs at the north and south gate.

At a meeting Wednesday, Ocean Pines Association (OPA) board members discussed the idea of eliminating the 13 traditional marquee signs throughout the community and installing two electronic signs at the main entrances. Though no action was taken, the board agreed to have the Communications Advisory Committee explore the cost of moving to electronic signs.

“I’d need to see all that before I could even think about saying yes or no,” Director Tom Janasek said.

Director Colette Horn told the board that the Communications Advisory Committee and OPA’s director of marketing and public relations had recommended replacing the existing signs with electronic signs.

“The purpose is to promote easier maintenance of the information they provide,” she said.

Horn said the existing signs were in good condition but that it took four different departments to keep their information current.

“In addition, when situations occur that result in last minute cancellation of weekend or holiday events, the person responsible for changing the information on the marquee must gain access to the necessary materials on the weekend, which is sometimes difficult,” she said.

Horn said the two new electronic signs were expected to cost $40,000 each. She added, however, that there were zoning issues to resolve first.

“Current Worcester County code restricts message signs only to the identification of the community or geographic region,” Horn said. “Furthermore, there are no variances or exceptions that can be obtained. Although OPA’s signs presently go beyond this to provide information about programs and activities related to programs and association business,

according to Jennifer Keener, Worcester County zoning administrator, the county has never pressed the issue of removing what has been in existence. Additionally, she indicates that she could not permit new or replacement signs.”

Instead, Horn said county officials advised the community to submit a text amendment that would allow for replacement of the signs.

Several board members said they wanted the committee to continue exploring the possibility of electronic signs and all of the associated costs.

“How long does it take us to recoup that investment?” said Doug Parks, association president.

Director Larry Perrone said the last time the concept of electronic signs was explored the county had been intransigent in its position.

“Until the codes are changed we’re just spinning our wheels,” he said.

The board agreed to ask the Communications Advisory Committee to continue looking into the issue.