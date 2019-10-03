Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style.

410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a sup-port and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Second Tuesday of Month: Eastern Shore Stamp Club Meeting

6 p.m. Salisbury branch, Wicomico County Library. Meetings held in basement.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Community Bible Study (Women and Children)

September 2019 through May 2020. Harvest Baptist Church, 29945 Dixon Rd., Salisbury. Pre-registration now open. $35 for adults, $10 for children. Thirty-week study of Revelation, Galatians and Colossians. Women of all ages and Bible knowledge welcome. Coordinator Linda Frey, 410-422-8773. Register and pay online at Salisbury.CBSclass.org.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Members and guests welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

45 Plus, happy hour 4-7 p.m., Clarion Hotel, 10100 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649, beachsingles.org.

Second Thursday: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend. 443-366-2813.

Every Saturday: Goat and Sheep Seminars

10 a.m. Tractor Supply Co., Berlin and Farmers & Planters Too, Salisbury. Free programs focusing on small ruminant health, fencing and pasture management and feeding. Programs by University of Maryland Extension. For full schedule and registration, contact Maegan Perdue, mperdue@umd-.edu or 410-632-1972.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

October 5: Touch A Truck

From 10 a.m.-noon at Stephen Decatur Park, kids can check out vehicles used by Berlin’s electric, water resources, public works and police departments as well as exhibits and demonstrations.

October 5: Chicken/Dumplings Dinner

Calvary United Methodist Church is hosting a chicken and dumplings dinner, 11 a.m. until, at the Ocean Pines Community Church. Dine in or carryout.

October 5: State Party

Abate of Delmarva will host State Party starting at 11 a.m., featuring camping from Oct. 4-6 for a fee. Food, music, basket of cheer and prizes during event including bonfire. Location, 34291 West Line Road, Selbyville. 410-251-8699.

October 5: Fried Chicken Buffet

Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Willards will host from 11 a.m.-until. Adults, $14, children $7; and under 6 eat free. Bake table and carry-outs available. 443-614-9898

October 6: Feast, Pet Blessing

The Church of the Holy Spirit in Ocean City will hold a Blessing of the Animals ceremony from noon till 1 p.m. in the church parking lot on 100th Street. Pets should be on leashes or otherwise under their owners’ control. Any size, shape or type of pet is welcome. You may also bring a photo of a departed pet, or a stuffed animal that means a lot to you. Following the blessing, a crab/chicken feast will be held 2-5 p.m. Tickets available, but limited. 410-723-1973.

October 9: Class of 1959 Reunion

The 60th reunion for Stephen Decatur’s Class of 1959 will be held at Windmill Creek Vinery. Reservations, call Monty 443-235-6621.

October 10: AARP Meeting

The local AARP chapter will meet Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss fire prevention and an optional luncheon will follow the meeting at Denny’s. New members are welcome. Call Bob McCluskey at 410-250-0980 with questions.

October 11: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will offer the last dinner of 2019. Crab cake sandwich with green beans, baked potato and cole slaw for $12 or two crab cake sandwich platters for $20. Carryouts available. Bake sale table offered.

October 12: Basketball Open House

The Fast Breakers of Ocean City invites girls from fourth through eighth grades to their open house at Northside Park, 9-11 a.m. (registration 8:45 a.m.) Free admission. Open house will consist of skill development, games and prizes. NBA shooting coach Dave Hopla will be guest coach for players. 410-726-3459.

October 12: Pancake Breakfast

Annual Fall Kiwanis Club event from 8-11 a.m. in the Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center. Carryout also available.

October 12: Coastal Walk

Join Coastal Hospice for the inaugural Coastal Walk at Assateague State Park. The walk includes a 5K Fun Run which begins at 10 a.m. and will be immediately followed by a two-mile walk. The 5K will start on the paved trail but after a mile transitions to the beach. Registration is $30 and can be completed on https://runsignup.com/coastalwalkand5k.

October 12: Artisan’s Festival

The Bethany Beach Fire Company Auxiliary’s 12th Annual Artisan’s Festival will be held at the fire house, noon-3 p.m.

October 12: Willards Bingo

The 13th Annual Baskets, Bags & Bucks Bingo will take place Saturday, Oct. 12 at Willards Lions Club. Doors open 5:30 p.m. with bingo starting at 7 p.m. $20 in advance; $25 at door. For tickets, call 410-726-1583 or willardsfire.com.

October 17: Bus Trip

The Ocean Pines Boat Club and Kiwanis Club of Ocean Pines-Ocean City are sponsoring a Harrington Casino bus trip. Cost is $20 per person including $15 in slots play and a $7 food voucher. Bus departs Ocean Pines Yacht Club at 10 a.m. Call Tom at 410-641-5456 to reserve a seat.

October 19: Spirit Breakfast

County Commissioner Josh Nordstrom will be the guest speaker at the Worcester County Democrats’ 15th Annual Spirit of the Party Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Department. Cost is $20 for club members, $25 for non-club members. Call 410-629-9107 for tickets.

October 19: Fried Chicken Dinner

New Hope United Methodist Church in Willards will host an all-you-can-eat fried chicken dinner from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Cost $13. Carry-outs available.

410-543-8244.

October 19: Corvette Club Car Show

The Beachcombers Corvette Club of Southern Delaware will be hosting its annual car show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (rain date Oct. 20) at Salted Vines Winery in Frankford, Del. The first 100 to register will receive dash plaques and “Top 50” trophies. www.beachcomberscorvetteclub.org or 917-539-2531.

October 21: Life Line Screening

Elks Lodge #2645 on 138th Street in Ocean City will host Life Line Screening. Five screenings will be offered for a fee. Register by calling 888-653-6441, lifelinescreening.com or text the word circle to 797979.

October 24-27: Plein Air Workshop

This four-day workshop, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., led by fine artist, Karen McLain, encompasses the complete process of field study, anatomy, photo reference and to complete a studio painting with the life and energy of paintings in the field. Registration at AssateagueIslandAlliance.org/shop.

October 26: Fall Bazaar

Ladies Auxiliary of Swann Keys is hosting our annual Fall Bazaar at the community clubhouse. Crafters, food, baked goods, 50/50 drawing, giveaways and more.

October 26: Oyster Fritter

The American Legion Post 123 in Berlin will offer oyster fritter sandwiches from 2 p.m. till for $9.

October 26: Chicken, Dumpling Dinner

Remson United Methodist Church in Pocomoke will be holding an all-you-can-eat chicken and dumpling dinner from 4-7 p.m. Adults, $13; children 6 12, $6; and children under 6, free. Carry-outs available. 410-957-1351.

October 26-27: Home Show, Pet Expo

The 9th Annual Autumn Home & Condo Show and the new OC Pet Expo will be held at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. Hours Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.