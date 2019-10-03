Charity Match Raises $2,000 For Worcester Humane Society

by
Charity Match Raises $2,000 For Worcester Humane Society

Bob Long and Don McMullen recently presented a check to Worcester County Humane Society for over $2,000 from the Ernie Stiles Memorial Bavarian Charity Match that was held at the Ocean Pines Golf Club on Sept. 13. Pictured, from left, are Long with WCHS volunteers Mary Jo Armiger, Mary Martinez, Nick Sprouse and Sandi Fleischer and McMullen.